Daytona Beach man facing felony charges after alligator, nest harmed: report

A Daytona Beach man is facing felony charges after being accused of mortally wounding an alligator.

Florida Fish and Wildlife believe Steven Dariff intentionally harmed an alligator and a nest of eggs, WESH reported.

A witness captured the incident on camera on June 10.

Dariff said he was mowing a canal when a gator lunged at the mower.

He claimed to not know a nest was in the area he was mowing, according to WESH.

But, FWC conducted a months-long investigation and determined Dariff hurt the gator and its nest of eggs on purpose.

