A Daytona Beach man already in jail on multiple drug charges had human-trafficking charges added to his list of offenses this week, officials said.

Derick Jones Sr., 48, faces the following felony charges, according to court records: armed trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted in-state felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted in-state felon, possession of a weapon by a convicted in-state felon, aggravated battery, felony battery, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution and three counts of human trafficking.

Jones was initially booked in the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he's being held without bail, on Dec. 16 on drug- and weapons-related charges, records show.

The Daytona Beach Police Department's Special Investigations Unit conducted operations in December during which they identified three people who said Jones beat them if they didn't commit prostitution and give him the proceeds, Carrie McCallister, a police spokesperson, said in a news release Thursday.

Human trafficking:What is it, and what are the signs?

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Daytona Beach police encourage anyone who has information on or may have been a victim of human trafficking to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 386-671-5260.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man facing human trafficking, drug and battery charges