Daytona Beach man gets 35 years in prison for trafficking in fentanyl and other crimes

A Daytona Beach man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday for trafficking fentanyl and other crimes but still faces prosecution in a separate case in which investigators say he provided the drug to a woman who later died of an overdose.

Arthur Preston Harris III, 34, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of trafficking in 28 grams or more of fentanyl, fleeing and eluding a police officer, possession of fewer than 20 grams of cannabis, driving with a suspended license, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.

Circuit Judge Leah Case sentenced him to 35 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking. Harris received credit for 250 days time served.

Harris was previously indicted on a charge of death by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and sale of fentanyl in a separate case, according to the State Attorney's Office. He was accused of selling a woman fentanyl in December who later died of an overdose.

The case that led to Thursday's conviction began when Daytona Beach Police Officer Karl Smith tried to stop Harris for an expired tag on April 19, 2022. Harris sped away but he was arrested after his vehicle crashed into a fence and a pole in the 1500 block of Bellevue Avenue, according to a charging affidavit.

In the car, police found a large clear baggie of 30.29 grams of powder that tested positive for fentanyl. Police also found marijuana, methamphetamine, and also a rock-like substance presumed to be cocaine. Police also found a scale and $2,968 in Harris’ pants pockets.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in a release: “Fentanyl is an extremely deadly drug and those who traffic it on our streets deserve extreme sentences.”

Assistant State Attorney Dan Jancha prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man convicted of trafficking in fentanyl sentenced to 35 years