Daytona Beach man killed hours before anti-gun-violence march; police won't say how he died

Daytona Beach police said Sunday they are investigating the death of a man killed at a home in Daytona Beach early Saturday morning.

The killing occurred only hours before Daytona Beach families, who have lost loved ones to gun violence held a "Guns Down" march. Police are not saying whether it was a shooting or not.

Daytona Beach Police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer said the manner of death is not being released as the case is still an active investigation.

The public demonstration was held in the midst of a wave of gun violence, including seven shooting deaths, since January.

Police were called to 622 Clark St. in Daytona Beach at 1:46 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Ehrenkaufer said.

Shooter gets first-degree murder charge: Daytona Beach man charged with first-degree murder in drive-by shooting

The homicide is an isolated incident and a person of interest has been identified and located, Ehrenkaufer said.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Det. Joseph Roces at 386-671-5246.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man killed in Daytona Beach home