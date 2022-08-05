Daytona Beach man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting police officer with AK-47

A Daytona Beach man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after he shot a police officer with an AK-47.

Officials said Raymond Roberts Jr. plead no contest Friday afternoon to several felony charges.

The charges from the three different cases include three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Roberts fired multiple rounds at three Daytona Beach officers and shot one of them in his right arm.

The officers were called to South Street and South Martin Luther King Boulevard on Nov. 25, 2018, for reports of a man waving an assault rifle.

“Our law enforcement officers willingly stand between us and those who would do us harm. When they are threatened and attacked by criminal elements in our communities – it is our duty to vigorously prosecute the offenders and seek lengthy prison sentences,” said State Attorney R.J. Larizza. “This practice protects our officers and creates a safer environment for our family, friends and neighbors.”

Police said Roberts also previously threatened a Daytona Beach police officer with firearms in March 2018.

