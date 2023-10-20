Daytona Beach man survives after fatally shooting wife, then shooting himself

A woman who had an argument with her husband called her parents for help Thursday. But before they arrived at her home, the husband fatally shot her with a rifle and then shot himself, police said.

Officers were called about 6:37 p.m. Thursday to 530 Fulton St. where Shantell Adkins, 35, had shot his wife, Shawntai Adkins, 34, and then shot himself, police said.

Shawntai Adkins was found near the front door and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shantell Adkins was found in the front yard and was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The wife had called her parents who headed to the home to help her, but at some point the husband got the rifle and shot her, police said. Then he shot himself in the chest.

The investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Wife killed in shooting in Daytona Beach, husband survives suicide attempt