Daytona Beach mayor's bloody family legacy: 'The lynching of Arthur Henry'

DAYTONA BEACH — Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry grew up knowing his grandfather on his mother's side of the family died a sudden and violent death at the age of 58.

Samuel O'Quinn was an accomplished Black businessman, father of 11, and civil rights advocate. On a steamy August night in Mississippi in 1959, O'Quinn was shot twice in the back when he got out of his car to open the gate to his agricultural property. The killer was never identified, charged, or convicted.

When Henry learned recently that another close relative, his other grandfather's first cousin, had been killed in Orlando in 1925, he said it was "like a gut punch."

"You have a certain image and knowledge of your family," Henry told the News-Journal. "I had no clue."

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry recently learned that his paternal grandfather's first cousin was killed in Orlando in 1925. A historical marker commemorating the murder was recently placed in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood, where victim Arthur Henry lived. Pictured is Derrick Henry at far left, with his wife, daughter, parents and two sons.

The 54-year-old Henry had read about the brutal murder of Arthur Henry, but he didn't think he had any relatives in Orlando in the 1920s, so he figured it was a different Henry family.

Then about a year ago, he got a call from one of his cousins who said a man doing research on Florida lynchings had called her and said he determined it was in fact their relative who had been killed nearly 100 years ago.

On Dec. 6, the Alliance for Truth and Justice placed a historical marker in front of the Wells’Built Museum of African American History & Culture in Orlando so the story of Arthur Henry's death will no longer be buried with him and the terrified family members who decided in the 1920s that secrecy was needed to keep them and their children safe.

About 80 Henry family members from several states were there to witness the historical marker's unveiling, and to try to wrap their minds around their newly discovered legacy.

"I will spend the rest of my life trying to reconcile that," Henry said. "Part of the stunning part of this for us is that this is on both sides of the family. It was part of the historical DNA on my mother's side, but we didn't identify with that level of racial injustice on my father's side of the family."

Murder unsolved a century later

Arthur Henry was a 35-year-old man from Lake City who came to Orlando in 1925 to work in the citrus industry. He brought his wife, Viola, and mother to begin a new life.

He rented a house in the only area of Orlando where Black people could live at that time, a downtown neighborhood now known as Parramore that was built in the 1880s to provide housing for Black people who worked in the homes of white Orlando residents.

He was in his home with his family on Thanksgiving when police started receiving reports of white men coming into the neighborhood and randomly firing guns. It was close to sunset, and it wasn't unheard of for that to happen in Black neighborhoods as an intimidation tactic and warning that residents needed to stay inside until the sun rose, said Harry Coverston, who investigated Arthur Henry's death.

It's unclear why, but at some point two white police officers entered Henry's home and there was a shootout, said Coverston, the lead investigator for the Orlando-based Alliance for Truth and Justice. Investigators said Henry shot at the officers, identified as detectives following up on a report, as soon as they entered his home. Family members who witnessed the melee said Henry was shot and beaten by police in a back room of the house, and that's when he shot back.

Arthur Henry was probably taught that if white men are coming for you, they're probably trying to kill you, so you need to kill as many of them as you can, Derrick Henry said.

Harry Coverston, pictured at far left, investigated the 1925 murder of Arthur Henry in Orlando. Also shown standing beside the new historic marker commemorating the killing is Clinton Henry, whose father was the first cousin of Arthur Henry. Pictured at right is Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, Clinton Henry's son.

When the gunfire stopped around 10:00 p.m., according to a 1925 newspaper report, Arthur Henry and both officers had been shot. Henry was taken into police custody and then to the hospital. The police officers were also hospitalized, and they eventually recovered from their gunshot wounds.

Henry was taken to the basement of Orange General Hospital where Black patients were segregated, left with his hands and feet shackled and watched by a police officer standing guard, said Coverston, a former assistant public defender who spent five years investigating Arthur Henry's death.

The hospital's superintendent reportedly warned police that mob violence was likely, and that's why an officer was assigned to stand guard, according to the commemorative plaque entitled "The Lynching of Arthur Henry," which tells the haunting tale of how his young life was snuffed out.

Despite the presence of that guard, shortly after midnight, a nurse saw three white men grab Henry from his hospital bed and take him out of the building. There was no report of anyone trying to stop the abductors, described on the plaque as a mob.

Henry's bullet-riddled body, which included a shot through the heart, was found 12 days later dumped on the east side of Lake Conway in south Orlando. No one was ever charged with his murder, but Arthur Henry's wife and three other Black women were arrested as witnesses to the original shooting and jailed, according to a 1925 newspaper report.

News clipping following Arthur Henry's abduction from hospital.

Coverston said the police, sheriff and coroner jury reports all disappeared. But he was able to piece together some details of what happened with the help of newspaper stories and Henry's death certificate.

Newspapers.com has on its site what appears to be an article that ran in the Orlando Sentinel on Dec. 15, 1925. The short story has a headline that reads, "Verdict Returned In Lynching Case," and says a coroner's jury had met the previous morning to look into Arthur Henry's death.

The article said the jury returned a verdict that Arthur Henry "came to death at the hands of unknown persons." It also says he "was removed from the hospital after having shot and wounded City Detectives D.W. Dority and George Jump when they entered a house to investigate a reported shooting."

The article twice referenced Arthur Henry with what would now be considered a racial slur.

Thriving against the odds

A request from the Equal Justice Initiative for Coverston's organization to look into Orange County lynchings unearthed the Arthur Henry story and the tragic ends of other Black victims. The Alliance for Truth and Justice is an affiliate of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, which so far has confirmed more than 300 lynchings in Florida and over 3,000 nationwide.

The traditional definition of a lynching is a murder that's carried out by a mob, often publicly and usually by hanging someone for an alleged offense that is not handled properly through the legal system. But some have used the term more loosely, and attached it to the murder of Black people that didn't involve hanging or public torture.

What is known about Arthur Henry's death indicates he was beaten and shot outside the public eye, and that his final demise did not happen publicly or involve hanging. Nonetheless, several records refer to Arthur Henry's death as a lynching, and Coverston has used that term to describe the way he was killed.

Coverston, a sixth-generation Floridian, said his research showed that lynchings spiked in Florida after World War I, probably because Black men who had fought for their country didn't want to go back to being controlled, and racial tensions rose. Arthur Henry was a veteran of the 1914-1918 war, which the U.S. entered in 1917.

The 1920s were also the years Florida was experiencing a land boom, Blacks were becoming property owners and people from other states were flooding in and upsetting some hierarchies and practices, he said. Some longtime white Floridians who felt threatened by all the change tried to re-establish dominance.

Donison Henry is Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry's grandfather. Donison Henry was the first cousin of lynching victim Arthur Henry, who was murdered in 1925 after a shootout in his Orlando home on Thanksgiving Day.

Coverston said Arthur Henry, ironically, probably came to Orlando in part to escape the violence and murders Blacks were being subjected to in Lake City, which is located north of Gainesville. Other Henry family members also scattered to other cities and states for the same reason.

"Henry's marker evidences that while justice is slow, it can finally arrive," said Coverston, an Episcopal priest and retired lecturer for the Philosophy Department at the University of Central Florida.

While Arthur Henry's wife, parents and siblings undoubtedly knew he had been killed and was buried in Lake City, there was likely a conscious effort to never discuss it with their younger relatives to protect them "from knowing too much," Coverston said. Arthur Henry never became a father, so he had no children or grandchildren.

Derrick Henry said his 86-year-old father, Clinton Henry, grew up in Lake City. But Clinton Henry was born 12 years after Arthur Henry's murder and never heard a word about the killing from his own father or anyone else in the family.

Coverston said he used Ancestry.com to track down Arthur Henry's relatives. He found the Henrys to be survivors despite what their ancestors had suffered. Eight Henry family members have doctoral degrees.

"Our family has thrived in spite of this, but we'll still embrace this as part of our narrative," Derrick Henry said.

'We will weave it into our heritage'

For Derrick Henry, the experience has shaken him to the core.

He grew up to be a basketball star at Daytona's Mainland High School and went on to become a coach, teacher, and school administrator in Volusia County. He's currently an assistant principal at Ormond Beach Middle School.

He was a Daytona Beach city commissioner, and he's been Daytona's mayor since 2012. He's a married father and has an adult son, 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter.

The brutal killing in 1925 of Arthur Henry is commemorated on a new historical marker placed in December in front of the Wells'Built Museum of African American History & Culture in Orlando. The Alliance for Truth and Justice pieced together the events surrounding the murder 98 years ago.

He didn't realize just how far he had risen above what the Henrys of the early 1900s endured.

It's also unnerving to him to think how relatively recently both his mother's father and grandfather's cousin were killed. His father had siblings born in the 1920s.

"It's not ancient history," he said.

It's history Henry is now sharing with his two young children, who were at the historic marker unveiling.

"It's critically important they be exposed to this truth," he said.

Henry ‒ who used to teach American history, government and social studies ‒ said his 11-year-old son already knows about Emmett Till, an African American boy who was abducted, beat, mutilated and shot in the head in Mississippi in 1955 at the age of 14 after being accused of offending a white woman.

Henry tried to shield his then 8-year-old son from the murder of George Floyd in 2020, but the ubiquitous news coverage of the man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who choked him to death by kneeling on his neck made that impossible.

"I teach him it's not his defining reality," Henry said.

Henry won't let what happened to his grandfather's cousin define himself, either. But he also won't run away from it, or let it evolve into hatred.

"Arthur is now a part of my heritage," he said. "I embrace that reality. You take that knowledge and you shape it. We will weave it into our heritage, but we will not let it define what it means to be a Henry."

