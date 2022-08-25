Daytona Beach mother allegedly abused children as punishment for ‘stealing’ snacks: report

Volusia County deputies arrested a mother and grandmother for allegedly abusing kids for “stealing” snacks.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) told the police that Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, taped two children to chairs and a third child to the wall for “sneaking food without permission,” WKMG reported.

The father of the three children said Bain was angry they “took a moon pie” without asking, according to WKMG.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Bain and charged her with aggravated child abuse. Officials charged Chew with child abuse without great harm.

