Daytona Beach mother indicted on first-degree murder charge in 14-year-old son's death

A Daytona Beach mother was indicted Tuesday on first-degree felony murder and other charges in the death of her severely malnourished teenage son, according to the State Attorney's Office.

A Volusia County grand jury handed down the indictment charging Talia Nelson, 43, with first-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

Her 14-year-old son, Zayke Smith-Nelson, was severely malnourished, dehydrated and weighed only 33 pounds, according to prosecutors.

The boy had fresh bruising on his face and linear scars across his torso, back and legs, the State Attorney's Office stated.

Between July 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2024, Nelson did "willfully torture or maliciously punish, or willfully and unlawfully cage" the boy and willfully committed child abuse upon him causing "great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement and ultimately death," according to charging documents.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona mother Talia Nelson indicted on murder charge in son's death