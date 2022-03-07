Daytona Beach neighbors speak out about stabbing that killed 2 on North Wild Olive Ave.

A couple apparently riding their bicycles home from Main Street were stabbed to death early Sunday, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

The double-homicide occurred in the 700 block of North Wild Olive Avenue, according to a tweet from Young. Police were called to the scene early Sunday morning.

Young stated that both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

On Monday morning, a Daytona Beach Police mobile command vehicle was parked along Riverview Boulevard as was a police SUV. Several news crews were parked along North Wild Olive Avenue.

Susanne Odena, who lives on North Wild Olive, said that two detectives knocked on her door about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. She said she gave them a flash drive with video from her security cameras. The murders occurred several houses down, at the corner of North Wild Olive and Riverside Boulevard, out of view of her camera.

“It didn’t capture the murders,” Odena said. “Evidently it captured somebody in the area. Somebody with white pants and a backpack, but couldn’t tell too much about it. They were going to enhance it with their equipment."

The neighborhood is lined by older, well-kept homes. She said residents have had to endure rowdy people and noise from Seabreeze a few blocks away.

“We don’t want to give our neighborhood a worse reputation than we have because this is a good neighborhood to live in, but the spillover is very difficult,” Odena said.

She said she was pleased with the city’s recent decision to require that bars close down at 2 a.m.

Bradford Gonzalez said he was awakened early Sunday morning by the police lights directly across the street from his house. He said he walked out into his front yard, looked across the street and saw a male’s body in the grass.

“The body was right here,” Gonzalez said, pointing to a grassy area between the two trees.

He said a bicycle was on the ground next to a tree. There was no blood or any other signs of the stabbing.

Gonzalez, who has lived in the area about three years, said he did not see the second body.

“This neighborhood is nice and quiet, historical, but there’s a lot of junkies, a lot of drugs being dealt in this area,” Gonzalez said. “We have a neighborhood committee and usually all they do is complain to the cops and I tell them ‘What are we going to do?’

“We are the ones that live here,” Gonzalez said. “We are the ones that know what’s going on. Everybody just shuts up. I think maybe now they are willing to discuss it, because we live here. We can do something.”

He said one thing they can do is get people walking the streets as part of a neighborhood watch program.

“The police do a great job, they patrol this area, they’re doing what they are supposed to be doing," Gonzalez said. "But if we the community, people that live here. If we don’t band together and come up with a plan, it’s not going to change — it’s going to get worse.”

Daytona Beach Police work the area near Wild Olive Avenue in Daytona Beach on Monday, March 7, 2022. A husband and wife riding their bikes back from Main Street were fatally stabbed on Wild Olive early Sunday morning.

The suspect is a male of unknown race wearing white or light-colored pants and possibly carrying a backpack, Young stated.

Young wrote in the tweet that the motive was unknown.

@DaytonaBchPD is currently investigating a double homicide that occurred overnight in the 700 block of N. Wild Olive. Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Suspect information is limited to..(CONTINUED) — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) March 6, 2022

Double Homicide (Continued)

A male unknown race wearing white or light colored pants and possibly a backpack. Motive is unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact @DaytonaBchPD Detective Howell at 671-5257. — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) March 6, 2022

In an interview with WESH Channel 2, Young stated that the victims were a husband and wife who appeared to be riding home on bicycles from Main Street.

Young stated that it did not appear to be a robbery based on the valuables left at the scene.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Young told WESH.

Young is asking anyone with information to call police at 386-671-5257.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

