Daytona Beach officer accused of choking man and mocking him during arrest

A Daytona Beach police officer is in trouble for allegedly choking a man.

Investigators said Officer Kevin Allen pulled a man off the ground by tugging at his shirt.

The man claims Allen choked him and mocked him during an arrest last year.

Allen told investigators he thought the man might’ve been reaching for something in his pocket and he had previously found ammo in his car.

The Daytona Beach Police Department suspended Allen for one day.

“If this was something he intentionally did to hurt someone or try to hurt someone then you might look at a more significant discipline,” said Mike Scudiero with the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association.

Allen was previously given a written reprimand in 2018, after a different excessive force complaint.

He has also received several medals and commendations for his work.

