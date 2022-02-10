Impaired driver hit squad car, seriously hurt Daytona Beach officer, authorities say

A 22-year-old woman was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday and hitting a police squad car at an accident scene, seriously injuring a Daytona Beach police officer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Aubree Juergens, 22 of Palm Coast was booked at Volusia County Jail on Thursday and faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9 p.m., Juergens was driving a 2019 Hyundai SUV east on LPGA Boulevard and approaching the Clyde Morris Boulevard intersection; where an accident had previously taken place, said FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes.

A Daytona Beach police officer was working the scene and standing next to a DBPD squad car with active lights when Juergens failed to slow down and hit the squad car, knocking the officer down, Montes said.

The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers had Juergens take a breathalyzer test and determined she was twice over the legal blood-alcohol limit at .187%

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com