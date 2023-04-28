Daytona Beach officers arrest man charged with murder in Puerto Rico

Daytona Beach police arrested a man wanted on a first-degree murder charge from Puerto Rico, where he was on a "12 Most Wanted" list, according to the department.

The department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Ezequiel Rosado, 28, on Wednesday and took him to the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to police. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Rosado was also wanted for driving on a suspended license from another Florida county.

"Ezequiel Rosado is exactly the type of dangerous career criminal this team was implemented to apprehend, and our community is safer with each apprehension," the department said in a Facebook post.

According to a Puerto Rican news publication, which identified him as Ezequiel Rosado Cartagena, he was charged in a drive-by shooting in Salinas.

