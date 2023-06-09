Daytona Beach PD asks residents to stay clear of 1200 S. A1A while they investigate shots fired

Daytona Beach Police are asking people to stay clear of the area of a Sunoco station at 1200 S. A1A as they investigate reports of shots fired during a disturbance, according to a tweet.

Several shots allegedly were heard during a disturbance, according to the tweet at 4:20 p.m. Friday.

Officers are investigating reports of gunshots fired by an unknown person at 1200 S. A1A (Sunoco). Allegedly, several shots were heard during a disturbance. Please remain clear of the area. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 9, 2023

Police were already investigating an incident from earlier Friday in which a person suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting. Police stated they had a suspect in that case. That shooting happened in the 600 block of Roy Avenue.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach police investigate report of shots fired at 1200 S. A1A