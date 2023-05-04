Daytona Beach Police: 16-year-old shot dead

A 16-year-old male was shot to death in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night and detectives are looking for the killer, according to police.

Police Chief Jakari Young said in an interview with WESH-TV that the 16-year-old was shot multiple times while in the 400 block of Hudson Street. He said he did not have any idea how it happened and police were looking for witnesses.

This incident is still under investigation. We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this or may have information to contact Detective Zach Ravi at (386) 671-5245 or email

ravizachary@dbpd.us https://t.co/AAweDfiInp — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) May 4, 2023

Puerto Rico murder arrest Daytona Beach officers arrest man on murder warrant in Puerto Rico

Othal Wallace to be tried elsewhere Trial won't be in Volusia for Othal Wallace, man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor

"A 16-year-old, unfortunately, lost his life to senseless violence," Young said in the interview with WESH.

Young said police were searching for the suspect.

In a tweet, police asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information to contact Detective Zach Ravi at (386) 671-5245 or email ravizachary@dbpd.us.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Police: 16-year-old shot to death.