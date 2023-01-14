A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday.

The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo.

Photos: Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store

Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling.

Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling.

Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling.

Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling.

Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling.

Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling at the convenience store.

Read: Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman

Police said this was the fourth operation dismantled in the past 90 days.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.