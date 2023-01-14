Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo.
Photos: Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling at the convenience store.
Read: Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman
Police said this was the fourth operation dismantled in the past 90 days.
See a map of the location below:
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.