Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation, 5th in the past 90 days, officers say

Police in Daytona Beach said they busted an illegal gambling operation on Thursday.

Officers said they responded with a special investigations unit to a gambling on North Nova Road.

Police said several machines and currency were seized.

Detectives said they also discovered “significant amounts of narcotics paraphernalia for sale.”

Police said they found scales, pipes, cutting and mix agents, as well as other THC products for sale.

Officers said the sole employee and manager of the location was arrested.

Officials said the bust marks the fifth gambling operation that has been dismantled in Daytona Beach in the past 90 days.

