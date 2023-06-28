Daytona Beach police chief addresses rash of shootings in the city, promotes collaboration

Seven fatal shootings have rocked Daytona Beach since the beginning of the year and police officials said they have plans to combat the rise in gun violence.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, with several investigators, speaks to the media addressing the increase in gun violence, recent arrests and measures being taken to tackle the issue, Wednesday June 28, 2023.

"Recognizing the gravity of the situation the Daytona Beach Police Department has mobilized additional resources and implemented targeted strategies to address this uptick in gun violence," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young at a press conference Wednesday.

The strategies designed to fight the wave of gun violence include an intensified collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance intelligence sharing and coordination of all enforcement efforts, the chief said.

"This joint approach allows us to pool our expertise and resources to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible for perpetuating violence in our community," the chief said.

Chief highlights 5 shootings

In Wednesday's press conference, Daytona's police chief highlighted five shootings that his department is working on, including a drive-by shooting that left 20-year-old Travis Hubbert, Jr., dead on Tucker Street on Jan. 9.

Javin Clayton, 20, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the shooting.

Police said Clayton had exchanged three painkillers with the owner of a Chevy Trax which he used to drive by Hubbert, Jr.'s home and shoot him. Clayton remained in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday without bail.

Young said that the Chevy Trax was shot at on April 30 at 304 Maple Street, where two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims refused to cooperate with police, the chief said.

The vehicle turned out to be the same one that Javin Clayton used during the homicide on Tucker Street, "which ultimately leads us to believe that the Maple Street shooting was in retaliation for Tucker Street," the chief said.

Indicted on first-degree murder

In another shooting, this one on May 31, Taj Butler, 24, of Palm Coast, was shot while stopped in traffic at Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue. Butler was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died, police said.

Police said Butler was driving southbound on Nova Road along with a passenger. While stopped at a red light at South Nova Road and Bellevue, a dark-colored Kia pulled next to the victim's vehicle and the occupants fired several rounds before fleeing.

Devonte Smokes, 29, of Daytona Beach, was arrested on unrelated charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of fentanyl, sexual activity with a minor, and violation of probation.

On Wednesday, Young said, detectives had filed more evidence against Smokes giving prosecutors enough to put together a grand jury to consider additional charges on Smokes in Butler's shooting death.

Smokes, who was being held without bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail, was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder, said State Attorney spokeswoman Haley Harrison.

Rappers shot

Young also mentioned the shooting of Jaron Smith, an upcoming rap artist who was fatally shot outside a suite at 955 Orange Avenue on June 4. Police said Smith was burning money outside celebrating a record deal when he argued with Robert Blue. Blue shot Smith, police said.

Blue was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday without bail.

Two other people, who were arrested with Blue, rap artist Jimnirable Curry, 22, and another man, Sean Howard, 22, of Fort Lauderdale, were shot June 6, two days after Smith was killed.

Police said Curry and Howard were shot in retaliation. They have refused to cooperate with police but they remain on investigators' radar, Young said.

Police are also working a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead at 412 Hudson Street. Fredrick Cooper III was shot multiple times by a masked gunman at 9:41 p.m. That case remains under investigation, Young said.

Community support important

Young said the Daytona Beach Police Department remains committed to community engagement and partnerships. The chief said he encourages residents to report any suspicious activities or provide information that may assist in ongoing investigations.

"Through open lines of communication we can work together to identify solutions and build a stronger and safer community," Young said. "We understand the concerns and fears that gun violence generates among our citizenry and we assure you that the Daytona Beach Police Department will leave no stone unturned in our quest for justice and public safety."

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to help police and they may remain anonymous.

Tipsters can use the Daytona Beach police app available on smartphones to submit tips and remain anonymous. They can text tips by typing DBTIPS plus the tip information on smartphones and then text it to CRIMES 274637. Or residents can send tips to CrimeStoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shootings prompt police action in Daytona Beach