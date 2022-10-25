Daytona Beach police chief to give details on 1991 cold case murder indictment

More than 31 years after Linda Little went missing in Daytona Beach, police said they’ve found her killer.

Daytona Beach police announced Monday that they’ve indicted Michael Townson for first-degree murder related to Little’s death.

Little was last seen Oct. 11, 1991.

Investigators said Townson is currently serving a life sentence in Brevard County. That sentence is connected to a case where he was accused of first-degree murder for beating a woman to death in Titusville in 2008.

Read: Man accused of cold case murder in Orange County to ask judge for release from jail

Daytona Beach Police Chief Bakari Young will provide additional details on the case in a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here to stream it live when it happens.

Cases may go cold, but they are never forgotten. Today we received an indictment for a 1991 cold case. #DaytonaBeach #coldcase pic.twitter.com/vB9t68VbEk — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) October 24, 2022

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.