Daytona Beach police chief: 'Operation One By One' sending message to violent drug dealers

Jakari Young, chief of the Daytona Beach Police, explains the genesis of "Operation One By One," a response to violent crime including 10 fatal shootings in the city this year. The operation targets people involved in the illegal drug trade.

An operation has been systematically taking drug dealers off the streets, in response to an increase in violent crimes in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in front of a board featuring mug shots, Young told reporters "Operation One By One" had netted at least 11 suspects at the time of the news conference, as well as hundreds of grams of crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Several other suspects were booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges related to drug dealing Friday night and Saturday morning.

"This operation is not just about making arrests," Young said. "It's about sending a strong message to those who believe they can profit off of the misery of addiction and inflict harm on innocent lives. It's about reclaiming our streets and ensuring a safer community for all of us."

Following a July 12 triple homicide in Daytona Beach, a total of 10 slayings had occurred in the city since January. In all of 2022, there was 15 gun-related murders.

Daytona Beach police arrested Jerome Anderson, 38, of Park Drive, on three charges of premeditated murder in the first degree and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was charged with the slayings of Antoine Melvin, John Burch and Patrick Lassiter in and near the Park Drive home, according to his arrest affidavit. Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store captured Anderson shooting Lassiter, the report shows.

Anderson has five prior felony convictions, including possession of heroin with intent to sell in 2021.

Young said police have found a "clear connection" between violent crimes and the sale of narcotics in Daytona Beach. The city's Special Investigations Unit targeted multiple dealers in the greater Daytona Beach area.

"'Operation One By One' was specifically named to send a strong message to the poison peddlers in the Daytona Beach area that, one by one, they will be apprehended," Young said.

Undercover officers carried out approximately 50 "buy-walk operations," Young said, leading to charges against approximately 25 individuals.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have assisted with the operation.

"I urge community members to continue collaborating with law enforcement, as your support and cooperation are essential to our collective efforts in combatting crime," Young said.

