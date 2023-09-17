Daytona Beach police chief says manslaughter verdict for Raynor's killer is an injustice

State Attorney R. J. Larizza shows a picture of Jason Raynor to the jury during the Othal Wallace murder trial in Clay County, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young released a statement on Saturday strongly criticizing the verdict of manslaughter against Othal Wallace for killing Officer Jason Raynor saying it contradicted the expectation that cop killers will be appropriately punished.

Wallace had been charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer which carried a possible death sentence. For the lesser charge, Wallace faces 30 years in prison at most.

"As police officers, we know that our job comes with inherent risks to our safety and we know that there is a chance that we could lose our lives in service," Young wrote. "Although we accept the fact that the unthinkable could occur, we expect that those responsible would be held accountable and that justice would be served. Today's verdict contradicts that expectation."

A jury on Saturday in Clay County found Othal Wallace guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the killing of Raynor.

The Clay County jury also opted against convicting Wallace on a second-degree murder charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison. Manslaughter was the least serious charge Wallace faced.

Wallace, 31, shot the 26-year-old Raynor on June 23, 2021, and the officer remained hospitalized until he died 55 days later.

My thoughts on the verdict pic.twitter.com/TwRVo7hpDI — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) September 17, 2023

"Today's verdict comes with a deep sense of disappointment and frustration for me and the dedicated men and women of the Daytona Beach Police Department who are still grieving the loss of Officer Jason Raynor," began the statement from Young.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young in a file photo.

Young wrote that the department expected justice to reflect Raynor's ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

"It is difficult to come to terms with a verdict that is not commensurate with the despicable crime that was committed or the loss that we and Jason's loved ones have endured," he wrote.

"Jason was a young man with a full life ahead of him and his life was senselessly cut short. There is no verdict that would bring Jason back or change how his life ended, but a verdict that brought justice to his surviving family would have offered some semblance of solace."

Young thanked 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza and prosecutors for their "dedication and commitment to delivering justice in this case." Young wrote prosecutors worked tirelessly in preparing for trial. Young also thanked Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook for her office's work and ensuring "the safety of everyone in and around the courthouse."

"Most of all, I thank the officers and staff of the Daytona Beach Police Department for their unwavering dedication to public service. The last two years since Officer Raynor's death have been extremely challenging. I am incredibly proud of their resilience and their resolve. As an agency, we will continue to honor Officer Raynor's memory and will remain steadfast in our commitment to protect and serve."

Young also posted an image of Raynor's badge with "EOW 08/17/2021," meaning end of watch and the date of his death.

Young ended the release with: "Daytona Strong. Raynor Strong."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Othal Wallace manslaughter verdict not justice, Daytona chief says