Daytona Beach police ID suspect in shooting of 2 B-CU students

On Monday, Daytona Beach police identified the man they say shot two Bethune-Cookman University students over the weekend.

Police said they have a warrant for the arrest of William Phillips, 31.

Investigators believe Phillips was at a Daytona Beach bar at the same time as the students on Saturday. After the students left the bar on Seabreeze Boulevard, they headed to McLeod Avenue where police say Phillips walked up to their car and opened fire.

Police said the two students who were shot are in stable condition.

Read: Two BCU students hospitalized after a shooting in Daytona Beach

Phillips now has an open warrant for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon.

Police said if you are in contact with Phillips or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Zachary Ravi at RaviZachary@DBPD.US or call 386-671-5245.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.