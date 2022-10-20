Daytona Beach police investigate death of woman found in Halifax River

Daytona Beach police are investigating the death of a woman pulled from the Halifax River last week.

According to a Daytona Beach police report, a man's fishing line hooked onto the woman's clothing at 199 E. Fairview Ave. near the Main Street bridge on Friday.

Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said Thursday there is nothing suspicious about the woman's death. Investigators are waiting on the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, she said.

Seventh body found in Volusia: Daytona Beach police ID body found in Halifax River

Volusia medical examiner: Woman found dead in Halifax River was strangled

Police responded to the scene on Friday at 6:38 p.m. where the body had been pulled to shore. The woman was found facedown in the river and the body was taken by the Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

Police had previously conducted a well-being check on the woman after her friend drove from South Carolina and could not find her, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Body of woman found in Halifax River in Daytona Beach