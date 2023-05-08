Daytona Beach police investigating 2 shootings within 2 miles of each other

Daytona Beach police are investigating two shootings that happened within two hours of each other on Monday less than 2 miles apart.

Police said the first shooting happened before 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of College Park Drive and the second happened before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of George Street and Whitehall Street.

Officers asked people to stay clear of both areas while police investigate. They have not said whether or not the shootings are related.

In the first shooting, officers said a man suffered from a single gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

Police have not released any details regarding the second shooting, or any suspect information for either shooting.

See a map of the two scenes below:

