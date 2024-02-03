Daytona Beach police investigating Friday afternoon shooting at apartment complex

DAYTONA BEACH — Daytona Beach police are investigating the shooting of a person at the Carolina Club Apartments on Friday afternoon.

Police have not released any information on the victim, the extent of injuries, suspected shooter or what led to the incident at the apartment complex on Williamson Boulevard between International Speedway Boulevard and LPGA Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact Sgt. Dinardi at 386-671-5310.

You can reach Eileen at Eileen.Zaffiro@news-jrnl.com

