Daytona Beach police looking for suspect in homicide; body found near Ridgewood Avenue

Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·1 min read

Daytona Beach police reported and were investigating a homicide Saturday morning.

Police spokesman Messod Bendayan said in a news release officers responded to the 300 block of Taylor Avenue at around 6 a.m. Saturday. The location is near Ridgewood Avenue, between Mason and Fairview avenues.

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape

The name of the victim had not been released Saturday afternoon.

"We're looking for a suspect at this time. We're also trying to formally notify the family of the victim," Bendayan said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact RocesJoseph@dbpd.us or (386) 671-5246 regarding Case 210021588.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to The Daytona Beach News-Journal using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach police investigating homicide near Ridgewood Avenue

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories