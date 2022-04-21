Daytona Beach police officer arrested for sharing child pornography on social media, chief says

A Daytona Beach police officer has been arrested on multiple counts of child pornography after sharing it on social media, according to a news release from Police Chief Jakari Young.

Officer Brandon Fox, 22, is facing seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Police received information regarding an individual sharing child pornography via a social media app that included images and videos of sexual acts involving children under 10, according to the news release.

The department’s Advanced Technology and Cybercrime’s unit properly investigated, and it was determined that the suspect was Fox, the news release states.

Fox was taken into custody and is being held at Volusia County Branch Jail without incident. He has been with the police department for two years. He was immediately terminated from the police department.

A search warrant was executed at Fox’s residence and additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues, police said.

The case was internally reported and investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“Our response to this incident echoes our commitment to hold not only the community, but even our own officers responsible for their actions,” Young said in the news release. “Anyone found to be in violation of the law, including members of law enforcement who are sworn to protect and serve will be held accountable.”

