Daytona Beach Police officer arrested for battering pregnant girlfriend

An off-duty Daytona Beach police officer allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend because she asked him to help with their 3-year-old son while he was on the phone talking to his friends and playing video games, court records show.

Daytona Beach police Officer Rayshaun McGrew in a department Facebook post at trunk or treat station at a church in October 2022.

Officer Rayshaun McGrew, 31, was arrested on Friday at 1:34 p.m. at the Daytona Beach home he shares with his girlfriend of 11 years. He has a 3-year-old son with the victim, an arrest report states.

McGrew was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and was released on his own recognizance from the Volusia County Branch Jail, court records show.

On Tuesday, McGrew was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both a criminal and an internal investigation.

"The Daytona Beach Police Department is committed to a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter," police spokesman Jimmie Flynt said in an email.

McGrew was initially hired as a full-time police officer in March of 2020 resigned in February of 2021 and was rehired in June of 2022.

No reason was given as to why McGrew resigned but the department said Tuesday that McGrew has not been the subject of any prior disciplinary investigations. He is the recipient of multiple internal commendations and community commendations, Flynt said in his email.

Daytona Beach police said the girlfriend called 9-1-1 on Friday reporting that she had been in a disturbance with her boyfriend and that she had marks, the report states.

When officers arrived at the home, the victim reported that she argued with McGrew over the fact that he was not helping with their child. Instead of helping, McGrew was on the phone talking to his friends and playing video games, the report noted.

The victim said she went to the room where McGrew was and tried to talk to him. McGrew opened the door and grabbed his 17-weeks-pregnant girlfriend on the neck and shoved her down. The woman got up and tried to push her boyfriend but said "he's built like a wall, so it did nothing," according to the report.

McGrew grabbed her a second time and shoved her backward into a bookshelf, the arrest report details.

The woman had a red mark on her neck, a scrape on her right arm, and a red mark on her left heel, police said.

Police said they found a broken bookshelf in the home.

McGrew said the woman was yelling at him and trying to get into the room by putting her arm through the door. He could not tell police which arm the victim used, and could not explain how his girlfriend was injured, police said.

Asked why he didn't call the police. McGrew responded "because this always happens and it never gets to this point," police wrote in their report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida police officer arrested in Daytona Beach for beating girlfriend