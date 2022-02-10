Daytona Beach police officer fatally shoots suspect, department says

A Daytona Beach police officer fatally shot a male suspect Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

The shooting happened on U.S. Highway 1 and Beville Road, the department said on Twitter.

The circumstances of the deadly shooting were not immediately known. The suspect died later at a hospital, the department said.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to DBPD Chief Jakari Young.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

