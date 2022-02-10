Palm Coast woman charged with DUI in crash that seriously injured Daytona Beach police officer

Reports show a Palm Coast woman was drunk Wednesday when her SUV crashed into a Daytona Beach Police SUV, seriously injuring a police officer who was working a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Aubree Juergens, 22, had a blood alcohol content of 0.187, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the FHP.

Juergens was being held Thursday at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $3,500 bond. She was charged with driving under the influence and DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, according to jail records.

The 34-year-old officer has not been identified.

The officer was working a crash at 9 p.m. at LPGA and Clyde Morris boulevards. He was standing next to his marked Daytona Beach Police SUV which had its emergency lights activated, according to the FHP.

Juergens was driving a Hyundai SUV eastbound on LPGA, the FHP stated. She failed to slow down and the front of her SUV struck the police SUV, pushing the police SUV into the officer, the FHP stated.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the FHP stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Police officer seriously injured while working crash