Daytona Beach police participating in high visibility enforcement program

Volusia County ranks in the top 25 in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

To help improve pedestrian safety The Daytona Beach Police Department is participating in the Florida Department of Transportation High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) Program.

The program is designed to educate motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians on Florida’s traffic laws to improve safety on Daytona Beach roads.

DBPD will place additional officers on patrol at designated areas that have a high occurrence of pedestrian and bicyclist crashes.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers speeding, failing to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, conducting improper turns or signal violations, and using hand-held devices while driving.

Officers will also watch for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to motorists who have right-of-way.

Bicyclists will be stopped for riding against traffic, riding at night without lights or not abiding by the same laws as motor vehicles.

Officers will issue warnings and citations only when appropriate.

The program is funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

