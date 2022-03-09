Daytona Beach Police release more photos of 'person of interest' in couple's stabbing

Daytona Beach Police are looking for this person of interest in the slaying of a married couple on Sunday.

Daytona Beach Police released close-up photos of the "person of interest" wanted in the stabbing attack early Sunday that killed a Daytona Beach couple as they rode their bicycles home after attending Bike Week events.

The police released two new photos focused on the man's face. They also released a photo showing the tattoos on the back of one of his arms.

Police described him as a person of interest in the slayings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, of Daytona Beach. The married couple died of multiple stab wounds and lacerations in the attack at the corner of North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, police said. Officers were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Daytona Beach Police provided this picture of the tattoos on the arm of a person of interest in the slaying of a couple on the beachside on Sunday.

In an email on Tuesday, Daytona Beach Police spokesman Messod Bendayan wrote that police have increased patrols in the area.

"We hope that will help residents feel more secure in knowing that we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety," Bendayan wrote. "We’re also having conversations with some of those residents to make sure their concerns are addressed and that they know we have a lot of resources out there dedicated to doing nothing other than tracking down this person of interest."

Police have released few details about the double-homicide or the suspect.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young attended a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday night with local residents. The media was not allowed to attend the meeting.

Resident Susan Odena said that during that meeting, neighbors learned that police suspected the person of interest had recently broken into a cottage in the neighborhood. She said police believe they have his DNA from that break-in.

She said police believe he was a transient and still in the area.

She said police encouraged residents to call 911 if they saw the person of interest, but told them not to confront him.

She said police also encouraged residents to install more cameras on their homes.

Bradford Gonzalez also attended the meeting and said that police suspected the man of breaking into a cottage or garage apartment. He said the homeowner had said their son usually stays in the garage apartment and was thankful he was not there during the break-in.

Gonzalez also said that police believe that the attacker might be mentally ill.

But Gonzalez said he did not think much was accomplished to further community safety at the meeting.

“I don’t think that we really accomplished anything except getting information from the chief,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said when he lived in the Bronx and somebody got murdered, the reaction was different.

“Somebody gets killed in your neighborhood, everybody in the community gets united. In this case it seemed they were dispersed. It didn’t seem like they were united,” Gonzalez said.

He said that someone in the group asked if they needed to stop walking in the neighborhood.

"I said ‘No, we need to start walking,” Gonzalez said. “We walk in threes and fours and walk around the neighborhood and be seen so that these vagrants and other people can see that the community is alert so that will keep them at bay from coming into our community.”

Another meeting is planned Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the pavilion at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 201 University Blvd.

Terry and Brenda Aultman were killed early Sunday morning as they rode their bicycles home apparently after attending Bike Week events on Main Street, Daytona Beach Police said.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257.

The Aultmans had only been living in their home in Daytona Beach for about six months, Brenda's daughter, Sara Turner, said.

Turner created a GoFundMe drive on Tuesday to help with expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, the drive had $9,121 in contributions from 128 donors toward a goal of $25,000.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach stabbing: Police release more photos of person of interest