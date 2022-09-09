Daytona Beach police respond to Mainland High School after panic alarm signal

Daytona Beach police shut down a portion of International Speedway Boulevard while responding Friday afternoon to an emergency call at Mainland High School, social media posts show.

We will be closing International Speedway Blvd at Clyde Morris while this incident is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/CAqA4DUf2J — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) September 9, 2022

Chief Jakari Young tweeted at 1 p.m. Friday that "no shots have been fired and there are no reported injuries."

Young also stated in the tweet that police responded to a panic alarm at the school "in reference to a gun threat," and police "are still clearing the school to ensure everyone's safety."

A tweet posted just after 1:30 p.m. states officers were still working on clearing rooms and "a few people suffering from unrelated medical episodes" were being treated on scene.

Police closed eastbound ISB at Clyde Morris Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m. Friday after all available officers responded to the school, according to the posts.

Students at Mainland High School wait outside on Friday, Sept. 9, following an evacuation. The school was placed on lockdown after police responded to a panic alarm.

Volusia County Schools spokesperson Angel Gomez confirmed the school was placed under lockdown.

"A couple of teachers pressed their lockdown security buttons, the one that hangs from their neck, it looks like during their first lunch," Gomez said.

"Someone within the students, someone mentioned that they saw a gun or they heard that someone had a gun and that alone just caused the kids to start running in every direction, so when the teachers or the staff saw that, they put the school on lockdown. There's no evidence of anything like that truly happening."

Gomez said that police and school security were clearing the scene in teams by classroom to ensure there are no weapons present. They were preparing to clear the last room around 1:10 p.m., and then the lockdown will be lifted.

"This all happened based on a rumor," Gomez said. "It looks like maybe it was a rumor that was made verbalized."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach police respond to Mainland High School for panic alarm