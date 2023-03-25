Daytona Beach police search for missing 90-year-old woman

Authorities are searching for a 90-year-old woman who is missing and believed to be in danger, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Policy say Cecilia Pope, 90, was last seen at 10:15 p.m. on Friday at the bingo hall at 284 N. Nova Road.

Cecilia Pope was last seen at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Daytona Beach Bingo at 284 N. Nova Road. She is believed to be driving a white 2006 Volvo V50 hatchback with the Florida tag 3254UT, according to a social media post by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police believe Pope could be driving a car like this.

The department is urging people to call law enforcement if they see her.

