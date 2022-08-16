Daytona Beach police search for missing and endangered teenage girls

Police in Daytona Beach are looking for two teenage girls Tuesday.

Officers said Aalona Townsend, 13, and Tristina Jerald, 14, are considered missing and endangered.

The girls were last seen Monday night around 8 p.m.

The teens were seen on North Clyde Morris Boulevard, police said.

Officers said the girls are friends and may be together.

Anyone who knows where they are or sees them is asked to call Detective Sergeant Tim Ehrenkaufer at 386-671-5221.

