Daytona Beach Police search for missing girl

Daytona Beach Police are looking for information about a girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Weneica Phinn was last seen at about 6:40 p.m. leaving 1361 Clyde Morris Blvd., according to a Facebook post on Friday from the department. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, glasses and long braided hair with blonde highlights.

Phinn

She was still missing as of Saturday morning, department spokeswoman Angel Paige said. Her age wasn't available.

The police department is asking anyone with information about where she is to call the office at 386-671-5100.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Police seek information on missing girl