Daytona Beach police search for woman who attempted to grab child away from mother

A Daytona Beach school told its students not to walk home alone after police said a parent reported that a woman attempted to grab her child while walking home.

The mother told police that an unknown woman tried to grab her 6-year-old child while they are walking down north Halifax Avenue around noon on Sunday.

Police said the unknown woman grabbed the child, who was holding hands with their mother, and attempted to pull the child away. When she wasn’t able to do so, the mother told police that the woman went into an apartment building on Halifax Avenue.

Police said the child was not injured.

Our Lady of Lourdes’ school sent out a notification to parents asking them not to let their children walk home alone because of this incident.

Daytona Beach police are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect involved in the case. She is described as a lighter-skinned Black woman between 25 and 35 years old. Police said she is between 5-foot 6-inches and 5-foot 8-inches tall with short black hair and a skinny build.

Officers said she was wearing a gray T-shirt and a long red skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 386-671-5200, dispatch at 386-248-1777 or 911.

