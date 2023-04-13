Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is safe, Daytona Beach police say

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Drake Bell is safe.

DBPD said Thursday morning it was looking for former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, as he was believed to be “missing and endangered.”

The department posted a notice on its Facebook page saying it was searching for Jared Bell, whose birthdate is 6/27/1986.

Bell’s full name is Jared Drake Bell and goes by Drake professionally.

Police said was possibly traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location was potentially the area of Mainland High School on Wednesday just before 9 p.m.

DBPD said law enforcement officials are in contact with Bell.

Representatives for the 36-year-old actor did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh.” The Nickelodeon show starring Bell and Josh Peck ran from 2004 until 2007, and was accompanied by two movies. Since then, Bell has mostly worked as a voice actor in addition to roles in little-seen TV series and movies. He also launched a music career.

In 2021, Bell was charged with child endangerment relating to a girl who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15 and had met him online years before. He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to two years’ probation. He was allowed to serve his probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

