Daytona Beach police believe a suspect fired shots at officers as they walked back to their cars.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on the 900 block of Essex Road, according to WESH.

Officers said they were responding to a mental well-being check but could not find the person they were called to assist.

As they walked toward their cars, the officers heard three to four gunshots, WESH reported.

