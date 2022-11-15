Daytona Beach police still looking for suspected shooter in homicide

Daytona Beach police continue to search for the suspect in a shooting death on Monday afternoon, officials said.

"Nothing yet," said police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister when asked Tuesday afternoon if an arrest has been made in the homicide.

On Monday at 1:12 p.m. Timothy Seamore Jr., 26, was fatally shot near 841 Magnolia Ave., police said.

Crime spree leaves 2 shot, 1 stabbed: Shootings, stabbing leave three injured in Daytona Beach Sunday

DeLand backyard shooting: DeLand police say shooting left 21-year-old man dead, woman injured

According to McCallister, callers to 9-1-1 dispatchers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the neighborhood followed by a female screaming.

When responding officers arrived they found Seamore on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Daytona Beach fire and Volusia County paramedics pronounced Seamore dead at the scene at 1:18 p.m., authorities said.

Officers cordoned off the immediate area and detectives arrived on scene and recovered evidence and sought witnesses, McCallister said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or email him at wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach fatal shooting: Police believe one person involved