Daytona Beach police arrested a teen they say shot at a car early Saturday outside the Bad Alibi Bar injuring three people.

Chaze Jordan, 15, of Daytona Beach, was charged with three counts of attempted felony murder, an arrest report shows.

The victims — 17, 18 and 20 years old — were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Carrie McCallister, a police spokesperson, said via email.

Police said they received a call about the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Bad Alibi Bar at 1184 N. Nova Road at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, police discovered that a car that was leaving the establishment was shot at. The car was occupied by five people and three were hit by bullets, investigators said.

A report shows that a man was struck in the shoulder and temple, another was hit in the shoulder and a woman was grazed in the back.

The man shot in the shoulder and temple was uncooperative with detectives, the report states.

A witness reported to police that she saw Jordan shooting at the car, police said.

In a surveillance video taken from a nearby business, police said Jordan can be seen running after the car while shooting at it, investigators noted in their report.

A witness postively identified Jordan in a photo lineup, and as the person running after the car and firing a gun at it, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach police: Teen arrested in shooting that left 3 injured