Daytona Beach police to give update on woman accused of shooting that injured 4

Daytona Beach police to give update on woman accused of shooting that injured 4

Police in Daytona Beach said they have arrested a woman who shot into a group of people over the weekend.

Channel 9 was there as Karla Bermudez was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

She is now set to go in front of a Volusia County judge Tuesday.

Watch: 2 disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean

The Daytona Beach Police Department said it will share new details on the woman and what sparked the shooting.

Officers said Bermudez opened fire into a crowd outside of Razzles nightclub, hurting four people.

Watch: Large amount of marijuana washes ashore on Florida beach

Now she faces attempted murder charges.

Bermudez is set to be in court at 1:30 p.m.

Read: 3 suitcases with human remains went into water last week, police say

Channel 9 will have a crew at the police news conference and in the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.