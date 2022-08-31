Daytona Beach serial rapist sentenced to 8 years in Florida State Prison

A man who police say hunted and attacked multiple women in the Daytona Beach area is headed to prison.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Markeith Martin entered a plea of no contest Wednesday morning to charges of sexual battery and aggravated battery using force with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to eight years in Florida State Prison and will also be designated as a sexual predator.

Martin was first arrested back in April of 2019 after Daytona Beach police announced that DNA evidence had tied him to several rapes in the city.

In this case police say on Sept. 28, 2018, Martin choked, beat and raped a woman he’d met days earlier.

Police have said Martin previously admitted to using similar methods to assault other women.

Martin was recently found not guilty of sexual battery with a weapon in a separate case in which he was accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him.

He remained in custody until he was sentenced Wednesday morning.

