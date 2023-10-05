Daytona Beach Shores lieutenant who put son in jail as a potty-training lesson resigns

Daytona Beach Shores police Lt. Michael Schoenbrod, who faced internal investigations after locking his 3½-year-old son in the city jail cell last October as a potty-training lesson, has resigned, The News-Journal has learned.

Schoenbrod has been on administrative leave since July 3 while under investigation for possible violations of city policy.

Schoenbrod and the child's mother, Sgt. Jessica Long, were previously found to have violated a policy in connection with the jailing of the boy: conduct "which has the tendency to destroy public respect for the employee and/or the department and/or confidence in the operation of the municipal service."

Although a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator recommended child abuse charges against the parents, the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue a case, finding there was "no impending danger" to the boy.

After the state and city probes had concluded, on April 7, Schoenbrod addressed a day shift briefing in which he called people who initially reported the potty-training jailings to the Department of Children and Families as "liars" and "disgusting human beings," according to an internal affairs report.

Four days later, crime analyst Kelley Register complained to Michael Fowler, director of the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

"Lt. Schoenbrod insinuated to the shift that members of the Criminal Investigations Division were to blame for this investigation," Register wrote, later adding that the terms "liars" and "disgusting human beings" are offensive and a violation of policy.

In a third case, Det. Daniel Carranzana, who had been present at that April 7 briefing, immediately met with Schoenbrod privately. Schoenbrod recorded the meeting with Carranzana's permission, according to an investigative summary.

"Lt. Schoenbrod stated he made the recording for his own use, as protection in case (Carranzana) later made an accusation of inappropriate conduct during their conversation," the summary states.

In the days that followed, Carranzana left the Daytona Beach Shores department for a new job as a New Smyrna Beach police officer. On June 29, Carranzana made a public records request for the audio Schoenbrod had made of their meeting.

More: 'Nothing worked' Shores officers speak out about why they used jail to potty-train son

Fowler told Schoenbrod to produce the record the following day, and on July 3, Schoenbrod told Fowler he had deleted portions of the audio that had referred to his son, the summary states.

Schoenbrod said he didn't believe the recording was a public record, as it was mostly non-work related. But City Attorney Becky Vose reviewed what remained of the audio recording and determined it was a matter of public record and that the editing of the recording violates a Florida felony statute, official misconduct.

Further investigation found that Schoenbrod had replaced two sections of the audio totaling more than 8 minutes with static, the summary states.

However, the recording Schoenbrod turned over did include two mentions of his son by name, which he later told investigators was an oversight.

Of seven potential policy violations considered by the city's investigator, Sgt. Bill Frank, Schoenbrod was found to have committed two: failing to "treat superior officers, subordinates and associates with respect," and engaging in conduct "which adversely affects the morale or efficiency of the department."

After the second and third investigations were concluded on Friday, Schoenbrod resigned, according to Tammy Marzik, the city's public information officer.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Shores Lt. Michael Schoenbrod resigns after findings