Daytona Beach spring break: When do the students arrive?

Spring break is around the corner.

In Daytona Beach, that means an influx of high-school and college students, the latter arriving on a staggered schedule of spring break holidays that officially unfolds March 2-30.

At the same time, the Daytona Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau is beckoning families to the destination for “Family Friendly Spring Beach Vacation,” touting a wholesome mix of attractions and activities.

And, just as the first wave of students arrive, Bike Week will be opening its 10-day run March 1-10 in Daytona Beach and throughout Central Florida.

Spring breakers play a game of water pong on the beach behind the Daytona Beach Boardwalk during spring break 2022. The annual influx of students is expected to run from March 2-30 in Daytona Beach and throughout Volusia and Flagler counties.

Biggest student influx expected mid-March

The busiest week for college students will be March 9-16, said Scott Edwards, manager at Daytona Welcome Center, a company that has booked Daytona Beach spring breakers since the tail-end of the MTV era in early 1990s.

In addition to colleges, students at area public schools also will be on spring break, which runs March 18-22 in Flagler, Orange and Seminole counties; March 25-29 in Volusia and Brevard counties.

Spring break students and families share the sidewalk on Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach during spring break 2023. Colleges and high schools will be out on vacation from March 2-30, according to the Daytona Welcome Center, a company that has booked spring breakers since the 1990s. .

Edwards expects more college spring breakers in town this year than a year ago, when the destination was still immersed in damage recovery following back-to-back tropical storms Ian and Nicole in fall 2022.

“Last year was not good, after the storm,” Edwards said. “So many hotels were not open and some of the ones that were didn’t have swimming pools. There were fewer rooms, so prices were much higher. We’re in a much better place now than we were 12 months ago.”

Here’s a look at what college and universities are on break in March, and what weeks are expected to have the biggest student break influx.

Who's on break March 2-9?

Nearly 70 colleges and universities are on spring break from March 2-9.

It’s a list that includes Auburn University, Arizona State University, Georgetown University, the University of Tampa, University of Florida, University of Georgia, Syracuse University, Notre Dame, North Dakota State and the University of Virginia, among others.

Who's on break March 9-16?

This is expected to be the busiest week for visiting college students, with nearly 170 schools on spring break from March 9-16.

The list includes the University of Alabama, the University of Southern California, Colorado State University, American University, Yale, Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Florida State University, the University of Miami, University of South Florida, University of Iowa, Harvard, University of Tennessee, University of Wyoming, among others.

Who's on break March 16-23?

There are 66 schools on spring break during the week of March 16-23.

The list includes University of Arkansas, University of Central Florida, Georgia Tech, University of Maryland, Clemson University, Hofstra University and the University of Oklahoma, among others.

Who's on break March 23-30?

There are 27 schools on spring break from March 23-30, leading to Easter Sunday on March 31.

It’s a list that includes the University of California at Berkeley, Tulane University, the University of Missouri, Kent State University, the University of Oregon and the University of Wisconsin, among others.

Visit dbspringbreak.com for a full list of college spring break schedules and more information.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach spring break offers mix of families, students