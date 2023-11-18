Daytona Beach suspected murder-suicide leaves man, woman dead

A man and a woman are dead following a suspected murder-suicide Friday in a Daytona Beach apartment, police said.

The two were found inside an apartment at 1400 Hancock Blvd. after police were called at 9:10 p.m. by people who heard gunshots.

Police have not released their identities. The address corresponds to Lakeside Gardens Apartments near Hancock Road and South Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Multiple witnesses said that the man and woman had been in a verbal argument outside the apartment. The argument seemed to escalate once the two went inside the apartment, witnesses told police.

The witnesses then reported hearing multiple gunshots followed by silence.

Police arrived about 9:12 p.m. and found the man and woman dead inside.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe that there are any suspects outstanding and there is no risk to the general public’s well-being," according to police.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in this tragic incident," police stated.

