Daytona Beach woman charged after abandoning son near Boardwalk on Mother's Day

A Daytona Beach woman is facing charges after intentionally leaving her 11-year-old son in a parking lot near the Boardwalk, police said.

Taylor Brewer, 30, was still being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday afternoon on charges of unlawful desertion of a child and child abuse, records show.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. Mother's Day to the nearby 7-Eleven where they found a boy so upset he was unable to speak with police at times, the report states.

The boy said after his younger brother was buckled into the vehicle, Brewer took the keys and jabbed at her older son's stomach, and ordered him to move out of the way before driving off without him, according to the report.

The boy told police he is often cared for by a family friend as his mother has done this before.

Records show Brewer was arrested overnight Sunday. A judge set Brewer's bail at $5,000 at her first court appearance on Thursday.

