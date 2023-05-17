Daytona Beach woman charged in attempted child-kidnapping on Mother's Day. What we know

A 30-year-old Daytona Beach woman has been charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a child on Mother's Day, police said.

Salimah McCann, already in the Volusia County Branch Jail on unrelated charges, is facing kidnapping and battery charges, court records show. McCann is being held without bail.

Daytona Beach: Police investigating Mother's Day child-kidnapping attempt

What happened on Mother's Day?

Police said a woman and her 6-year-old daughter were walking home just after noon Sunday when McCann approached them in the 700 block of North Halifax Avenue, a few blocks south of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

The woman and her child were holding hands as they walked south on the sidewalk; McCann was walking in their direction on the same sidewalk, according to a police report. The woman and her child tried to step out of McCann's way twice, but the suspect positioned herself in front of the mother and child both times before grabbing the girl and trying to pull her away.

McCann ran away when she was unable to loosen the mother's grip on the girl who was uninjured, police said.

Jailed on unrelated charges

Police identified a suspect during their investigation and learned she was already in the Volusia County Branch Jail.

McCann was arrested and booked at about 11 p.m. Sunday on the following unrelated charges, according to court records:

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Battery

Resisting an officer without violence

Violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence

Violation of pretrial release (misdemeanor)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

