A Daytona Beach woman was booked into the county jail Friday charged in the death of a child, according to jail records.

Talia Nelson, 43, was charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

Nelson was being held without bond.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young did not immediately respond to an email Friday night seeking comment; neither did the department's pubic information office.

Nelson pleaded no contest to grand theft in a 2023 case in which she was accused of taking $700 from the purse of a customer at a McDonald's. Nelson worked at the McDonald's and the customer had forgotten the purse. Adjudication was withheld in the case.

She was adjudicated guilty of petty theft in 2020 for stealing $29 from an employee's purse while she worked as a housekeeper at Daytona Beach Inn and Suites in Daytona Beach Shores.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach woman faces murder and manslaughter of child charges