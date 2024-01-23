Daytona Beach woman reported missing found dead in pond

A Daytona Beach woman reported missing was found dead in a pond, police said.

In a social media post Monday, Daytona Beach police said that the body of Celena Fletcher-Beatty, 82, was found in a pond near her home.

Fletcher-Beatty was reported missing Monday.

Men dead in pond 2 missing Daytona men found dead in bodies of water; no foul play suspected

Police said she was last seen on Jan. 15 at her home at 217 Aston Grande Drive, and that her friends had not spoken with her since Jan. 17.

She was last seen driving a blue Hyundai.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday,

"We are saddened to report that after an extensive search, Ms. Fletcher-Beatty has been found deceased in a pond near her home," the Daytona Beach police post on X, formerly Twitter, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this difficult time."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman found dead in pond